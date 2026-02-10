Left Menu

Political Padyatra: Alliance Talks Amid Anti-Drug Crusade in Punjab

The anti-drug padyatra led by Punjab's Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has stirred political speculation about a possible re-alliance between SAD and BJP. Despite SAD's break from NDA in 2020, their presence in the campaign has raised questions about their future political strategies ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:26 IST
Political Padyatra: Alliance Talks Amid Anti-Drug Crusade in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alongside Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma in Punjab's Ferozepur has sparked fresh political speculation. Attending a padyatra against drugs led by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the event has been viewed by some as a platform for potential re-alliance discussions between SAD and BJP.

Punjab Congress head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the true intent of the march, speculating it might be paving the way for a revived Akali-BJP partnership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. This comes after SAD's withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance in 2020.

Highlighting Governor Kataria's campaign against the longstanding drug issue in Punjab, Badal acknowledged its significance while criticizing the AAP government's failures. Meanwhile, Warring accused the campaign of being a political maneuver and urged Kataria to address drug smuggling concerns at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
2
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
3
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
4
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026