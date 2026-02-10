Political Padyatra: Alliance Talks Amid Anti-Drug Crusade in Punjab

The presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alongside Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Sharma in Punjab's Ferozepur has sparked fresh political speculation. Attending a padyatra against drugs led by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the event has been viewed by some as a platform for potential re-alliance discussions between SAD and BJP.

Punjab Congress head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the true intent of the march, speculating it might be paving the way for a revived Akali-BJP partnership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. This comes after SAD's withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance in 2020.

Highlighting Governor Kataria's campaign against the longstanding drug issue in Punjab, Badal acknowledged its significance while criticizing the AAP government's failures. Meanwhile, Warring accused the campaign of being a political maneuver and urged Kataria to address drug smuggling concerns at the national level.

