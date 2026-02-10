Controversy Over West Bengal's Election Employee List

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior leader from the BJP, has leveled serious accusations against the West Bengal government, claiming it has misled judicial authorities and the Election Commission. He alleges the government incorrectly included retired Group B officials and Group C employees among 8,505 individuals listed for electoral responsibilities in the SIR process.

The state government swiftly responded, dismissing the charges as unsubstantiated. It insists that officials listed align with the Supreme Court's observations and adhere to the Finance Department's prescribed criteria. Despite the state's defense, political tension continues to simmer as the Supreme Court has allowed more time for document scrutiny.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, Adhikari criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent announcements, claiming they are desperate moves ahead of imminent elections. He suggests that state expenditures, like the Yuva Sathi camps, signal the administration's frantic attempts to secure electoral favor despite dwindling support from Bengal's youth.

