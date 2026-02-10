Left Menu

Historic Pact: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

The FNTA agreement has revived hopes in eastern Nagaland, addressing long-standing grievances, but a comprehensive solution for the Naga ancestral region is still needed. The WC-NNPGs emphasize the need for concrete changes while awaiting a political settlement encompassing broader Naga issues. Negotiations with the Indian government have formally concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:44 IST
Historic Pact: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Working Committee (WC) of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) announced that the recently signed FNTA agreement brings renewed hope to eastern Nagaland. However, the group stresses the necessity for a political settlement covering the entire Naga region remains.

The agreement, signed on February 5 with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, aims to form the 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' (FNTA). This new administrative body seeks to address long-standing demands of the eastern Nagaland region while trying to correct historical injustices.

Despite this progress, the WC-NNPGs reminded that broader Indo-Naga political issues, involving the entire ancestral homeland, remain unresolved. While negotiations with the Indian government officially concluded in 2019, the final phase -- signing of the Political Agreement -- is awaited, urging Indian political leaders to act swiftly for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

Operation 'Clawing Back' Uncovers Illegal Wildlife Trade in Shimla

 India
2
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignat...

 Global
3
Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

Tragic Explosion: Fatal Pemex Pipeline Blast in Oaxaca

 Global
4
Mystery Deepens: New Images Released in Abduction Case of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Mystery Deepens: New Images Released in Abduction Case of Savannah Guthrie’s...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026