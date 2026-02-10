Historic Pact: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

The Working Committee (WC) of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) announced that the recently signed FNTA agreement brings renewed hope to eastern Nagaland. However, the group stresses the necessity for a political settlement covering the entire Naga region remains.

The agreement, signed on February 5 with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, aims to form the 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' (FNTA). This new administrative body seeks to address long-standing demands of the eastern Nagaland region while trying to correct historical injustices.

Despite this progress, the WC-NNPGs reminded that broader Indo-Naga political issues, involving the entire ancestral homeland, remain unresolved. While negotiations with the Indian government officially concluded in 2019, the final phase -- signing of the Political Agreement -- is awaited, urging Indian political leaders to act swiftly for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)