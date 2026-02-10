Left Menu

Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan Snub

The National Governors Association won't meet with President Trump after the White House only invited Republican governors. The NGA aims to represent all governors, prompting their withdrawal. This decision underscores the growing partisan divide, with governors urged to prioritize leadership over political division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:59 IST
  • United States

The National Governors Association (NGA) has decided to forego a traditional meeting with President Donald Trump after the White House extended invitations solely to Republican governors. The NGA, representing all 55 state leaders equally, chose to exclude the event from its official agenda, scheduled for February 19-21 in Washington.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, NGA Chairman and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed disappointment over the partisan nature of the planned meeting. The decision not to facilitate the gathering highlights the NGA's commitment to inclusivity and non-partisanship in discussions surrounding key state issues.

This development arrives amid rising partisan tensions, following a previous altercation between Trump and Maine's former Governor Janet Mills over policies concerning transgender athletes, which echoes within the broader context of political division. However, Stitt urged governors to unite for common objectives, emphasizing pragmatic leadership amidst a politically distracted Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

