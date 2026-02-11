Left Menu

Bangladesh's General Elections: A Technological Leap with Enhanced Security

Over half the polling centres in Bangladesh are considered 'risk-prone' for the upcoming general elections. Extensive technological measures, including CCTV and body cameras, are being implemented. Security deployment is based on risk assessments, with a significant focus on maintaining a peaceful voting environment amidst heightened law enforcement presence.

  • Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, over 50% of polling centres have been identified as 'risk-prone' ahead of the general elections. As a response, 90% of these locations will be monitored via CCTV, with law enforcement officers, especially in Dhaka, equipped with body cameras to bolster security, according to officials.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah stated that security measures are grounded on local risk assessments, aiming to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during and post-election. The planned deployment represents the most significant law enforcement presence and technological utilization in Bangladesh's electoral history.

With a political contest brewing between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, the electoral environment also features a referendum on an extensive reform package. Pre-poll surveys suggest BNP's Tarique Rahman leads the race to become the next prime minister, following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in 2024.

