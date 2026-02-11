Monks on a Mission: Spreading Peace Across America

Draped in their distinctive burnt-orange robes, two dozen Buddhist monks gathered in Washington, D.C., this week, marking the culmination of a 2,300-mile trek known as 'Walk for Peace.' Their mission: to inspire unity and compassion across a divided nation.

Since their journey's inception in Texas over three months ago, these monks have navigated harsh weather and adverse conditions in a bid to promote peace and kindness. Despite a severe winter storm and an unfortunate accident in Dayton, Texas, where several were injured, their resolve has remained unshaken.

From Texas to Virginia, their message has resonated with thousands, drawing crowds who brave the elements to offer support. As their journey ends in nearby Annapolis, their impact lingers, a testament to the power of peaceful perseverance against a backdrop of national discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)