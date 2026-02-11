The controversial task force launched by U.S. spy chief Tulsi Gabbard has been terminated, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Initially intended to depoliticize intelligence agencies, critics saw it as a means of partisan attacks during the Trump administration. Gabbard is reassessing personnel within her agency.

Despite allegations of missteps, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence denied any wrongdoing. The task force's assistantship to multiple high-priority projects also faces scrutiny, emphasizing its temporary nature. Congress expects a detailed report on the task force that Gabbard's office has yet to submit.

Amid concerns about election interference and controversial investigations, the White House backs Gabbard's assessment roles. However, Democrats raise alarms, linking her actions to election security breaches. The DIG's accomplishments, like declassifying foreign interventions, remain controversial. Nonetheless, the task force's closure highlights the ongoing debate on politicization within intelligence operations.

