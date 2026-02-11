Left Menu

Controversial Task Force Ends: Tulsi Gabbard's DIG Scrutinized

U.S. spy chief Tulsi Gabbard ends her task force aiming to depoliticize intelligence agencies amid criticism of political bias and mishandling sensitive information. Her reassignment decisions and the missed deadline for a Congressional report on the task force add to Democratic concerns about potential election interference under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 04:50 IST
Controversial Task Force Ends: Tulsi Gabbard's DIG Scrutinized

The controversial task force launched by U.S. spy chief Tulsi Gabbard has been terminated, according to an announcement on Tuesday. Initially intended to depoliticize intelligence agencies, critics saw it as a means of partisan attacks during the Trump administration. Gabbard is reassessing personnel within her agency.

Despite allegations of missteps, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence denied any wrongdoing. The task force's assistantship to multiple high-priority projects also faces scrutiny, emphasizing its temporary nature. Congress expects a detailed report on the task force that Gabbard's office has yet to submit.

Amid concerns about election interference and controversial investigations, the White House backs Gabbard's assessment roles. However, Democrats raise alarms, linking her actions to election security breaches. The DIG's accomplishments, like declassifying foreign interventions, remain controversial. Nonetheless, the task force's closure highlights the ongoing debate on politicization within intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

 United States
2
U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expansion

U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expans...

 Global
3
UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

 United Kingdom
4
Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight

Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026