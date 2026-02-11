Left Menu

Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Peace Through Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that he halted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan using tariff threats. He has stated that he settled numerous international disputes thanks to tariffs, highlighting his perceived role in averting war between the two nations.

Updated: 11-02-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:11 IST
In a recent interview, US President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial claim about averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan last year. Trump's assertions credit tariffs as a significant tool in settling their ongoing conflicts.

The President explained that his strategy of imposing tariffs pressured the countries to agree to a "full and immediate" ceasefire. He believes his approach prevented an escalation that could have turned nuclear, suggesting that his intervention saved millions of lives.

Despite Trump's statements, India has consistently rejected any involvement of third-party mediation. The conflict discussions reportedly stemmed from India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror elements in Pakistan following an attack on April 22. This narrative has been refuted by the Indian government, reinforcing their stance against foreign mediation.

