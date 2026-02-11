Legacy Honored: PM Modi Leads Tributes to Jana Sangh Founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, commemorating his death anniversary. Modi lauded Upadhyaya as an unparalleled patriot, whose value-driven principles continue to enlighten future generations.

In his tribute via a post on X, Modi expressed respect for Upadhyaya's principles, noting their rootedness in values that provide ongoing guidance for successive generations. The anniversary observance saw Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva, along with prominent party figures like Manoj Tiwari and Yogender Chandolia, lay floral tributes to honor Upadhyaya's contributions.

BJP leader Shivprakash expressed during the event the imperative of carrying forward Upadhyaya's legacy and inspiring societal change through party ideology. Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari remarked on Upadhyaya's foundational guidance in governance, underscoring efforts to address societal upliftment, with Modi's leadership reflecting his visionary path on the global stage.

In addressing reporters, Sachdeva emphasized Upadhyaya's belief that government initiatives should prioritize reaching marginalized communities. He attributed the BJP's enduring commitment to the 'Antyodaya' philosophy to Upadhyaya, noting his ideation of empowering the most vulnerable as key to national strength.

Acknowledging Upadhyaya's legacy, Sachdeva highlighted his simple, hardworking ethos documented in his literature. As a distinguished political thinker and economist, Upadhyaya's intellectual contributions, including the philosophy of Integral Humanism, remain central to BJP's evolution from its origins in the Jan Sangh to its present prominence under Modi's governance.

