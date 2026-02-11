Left Menu

Debt Surge Sparks 'Karznirbhar Bharat' Jibe by Congress MP

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala criticizes the skyrocketing Union Government's debt, which surged by over Rs 127 lakh crore since 2014, branding it 'Karznirbhar Bharat.' Despite the improved Debt-to-GDP ratio, Surjewala accuses the Centre of altering calculation methods to mask economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:51 IST
Debt Surge Sparks 'Karznirbhar Bharat' Jibe by Congress MP
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging critique, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted a staggering increase in Union Government debt, from approximately Rs 58.6 lakh crore in 2014 to a projected Rs 185.95 lakh crore by 2024-25. This represents an over Rs 127 lakh crore rise, prompting Surjewala to dub the situation 'Karznirbhar Bharat'.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary confirmed the figures, detailing both internal and external debt levels. The Congressman used this disclosure to spotlight what he views as a financial 'explosion' under a 'double engine due' regime, despite an improvement in the Debt-to-GDP ratio.

Surjewala's social media outburst further accused the government of changing the formula to showcase an unjustified economic 'masterstroke'. While the Debt-to-GDP ratio noted a decrease, the Economic Survey aims for a 50% ratio target, highlighting a composition that has kept borrowing costs in check through favorable macro-financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India
2
BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

BJP Demands Apology, Stages Walkout Over CM's Remarks

 India
3
Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

Controversial Motion: Opposition Moves to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
4
Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

Samu Aghehowa's World Cup Dreams Dashed by Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026