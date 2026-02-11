Left Menu

Telangana Municipal Elections: Leaders Cast Votes

Telangana leaders including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka participated in the municipal elections by casting their votes. Reddy voted in Kodangal, Kumar in Karimnagar, and Vikramarka in Madhira. The elections cover 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Telangana's municipal elections witnessed active participation from prominent leaders such as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who cast his vote at Kodangal's Zilla Parishad High School in Vikarabad district. Reddy, the Kodangal MLA, was among the early voters on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, exercised his franchise in Karimnagar. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka cast his vote in his assembly constituency of Madhira, situated in Khammam district.

The polling process is a significant event, covering 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations across Telangana. Voting commenced at 7 am and continued until 5 pm, with the counting of votes slated for February 13.

