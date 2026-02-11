Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

On the anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's death, Uttar Pradesh leaders and PM Modi paid tribute, recognizing his philosophy of Integral Humanism. State officials emphasized a historic upcoming budget aimed at aiding the poor and marginalized. The BJP consistently marks this day as 'Dedication Day'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh honored Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on Wednesday, marking his death anniversary as 'Samarpan Diwas'. Highlighting the BJP's tradition, Singh reflected on Upadhyaya's vision of Integral Humanism, which champions the poor through the philosophy of Antyodaya.

Speaking at the event, the Minister underlined the forthcoming state budget, projecting it as a historic move dedicated to uplifting villages, tribals, and the impoverished, emphasizing its inclusive nature for various societal segments. BJP MLC Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary echoed this sentiment, affirming the essence of dedication that guides the party's governance.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined in honoring Upadhyaya, with Modi acknowledging him as a devoted patriot whose principles are timeless. In Delhi, BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other key members paid their respects, upholding Upadhyaya's enduring influence on contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uniform Civil Code: Strengthening India's Constitutional Spirit

Uniform Civil Code: Strengthening India's Constitutional Spirit

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Women Empowerment and Law & Order

 India
3
You have sold India; are you not ashamed of selling India: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over India-US interim trade deal.

You have sold India; are you not ashamed of selling India: Rahul Gandhi slam...

 India
4
Odisha Tightens Surrender Rules for Maoist Rebels

Odisha Tightens Surrender Rules for Maoist Rebels

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026