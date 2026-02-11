Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

In a solemn tribute, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh honored Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on Wednesday, marking his death anniversary as 'Samarpan Diwas'. Highlighting the BJP's tradition, Singh reflected on Upadhyaya's vision of Integral Humanism, which champions the poor through the philosophy of Antyodaya.

Speaking at the event, the Minister underlined the forthcoming state budget, projecting it as a historic move dedicated to uplifting villages, tribals, and the impoverished, emphasizing its inclusive nature for various societal segments. BJP MLC Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary echoed this sentiment, affirming the essence of dedication that guides the party's governance.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joined in honoring Upadhyaya, with Modi acknowledging him as a devoted patriot whose principles are timeless. In Delhi, BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other key members paid their respects, upholding Upadhyaya's enduring influence on contemporary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)