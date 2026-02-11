Telangana Municipal Elections: A Battle of Popularity

The municipal elections in Telangana saw approximately 49% voter turnout by 1 PM on Wednesday, a figure officials are hailing as impressive. The elections involve 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, offering a test of popularity for the ruling Congress along with opposition parties BJP and BRS.

State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini expressed hope for a continued strong turnout, crediting voter engagement programs for the increased participation. Despite the overall peaceful process, sporadic skirmishes between rival groups have been reported.

With significant wins in gram panchayat polls last December, Congress aims to solidify its dominance in state politics. Meanwhile, the BJP hopes to position itself as a strong alternative, while the BRS seeks to regain influence following previous setbacks in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

