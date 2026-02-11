Mia Mottley's Historic Bid: Barbados Votes in Pivotal Election

On Wednesday, voters across Barbados cast their ballots in a significant general election where Prime Minister Mia Mottley is seeking a third term. She faces opposition from Ralph Thorne.

Mottley has established a strong global presence by advocating against climate change and leading the country's transition to a republic in 2021.​ This election could see her become the first woman in Barbados to serve three consecutive terms, amid a backdrop of criticism from the opposition regarding security and infrastructure policies.

The Barbados Labour Party, led by Mottley, secured a majority in the past two elections but faces challenges including allegations of inaccuracies in the electoral register, which could affect the perceived legitimacy of the voting process, as claimed by opposition candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)