Mia Mottley's Historic Bid: Barbados Votes in Pivotal Election

Barbados voters participated in a general election where Prime Minister Mia Mottley seeks a third term against opposition leader Ralph Thorne. Mottley, known for her global profile, aims to continue economic and international advancements while the opposition highlights domestic concerns. Electoral process controversies also emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, voters across Barbados cast their ballots in a significant general election where Prime Minister Mia Mottley is seeking a third term. She faces opposition from Ralph Thorne.

Mottley has established a strong global presence by advocating against climate change and leading the country's transition to a republic in 2021.​ This election could see her become the first woman in Barbados to serve three consecutive terms, amid a backdrop of criticism from the opposition regarding security and infrastructure policies.

The Barbados Labour Party, led by Mottley, secured a majority in the past two elections but faces challenges including allegations of inaccuracies in the electoral register, which could affect the perceived legitimacy of the voting process, as claimed by opposition candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

