Rahul Gandhi Questions Industrialist Anil Ambani's Alleged Epstein Links

In a heated assertion, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the government, questioning why industrialist Anil Ambani has not faced legal consequences despite his alleged connection to the Epstein-related files. During a session, Gandhi claimed Anil Ambani's name appeared in the documents, yet he remains unscathed.

Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that undue pressure tactics linked to the India-US nuclear deal influenced critical decisions on data privacy, farmers, energy security, and defense. According to Gandhi, such actions are atypical for a prime minister, hinting at external pressure.

This controversy unfolded amidst the Ministry of External Affairs' dismissal of allegations linking Prime Minister Modi's 2017 Israel visit to Epstein. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the purported connections from the Epstein files as "trashy ruminations" unworthy of serious consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)