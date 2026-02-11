Calls for Independence: Italy's Market Watchdog Future in Question

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has voiced his opinion that the next chief of Italy's market watchdog should operate without government ties to ensure business affairs remain free from political interference.

Tensions arise as Paolo Savona prepares to conclude his term as Consob President in March. Treasury Junior Minister Federico Freni, aligned with the League party, is the favored candidate to succeed Savona. However, Tajani has delayed the appointment, citing concerns over the political nature of Freni's background.

As Milan prosecutors investigate Monte dei Paschi di Siena's acquisition of Mediobanca, potential conflicts arise concerning its executives and investors. Meanwhile, the Italian government faces criticism for legislative moves that could favor major shareholders over minority investors.