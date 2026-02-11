Left Menu

Calls for Independence: Italy's Market Watchdog Future in Question

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani emphasizes the need for an independent market watchdog chief, amid political disputes and concerns over transparency. With Consob's current head Paolo Savona's term ending, Treasury Junior Minister Federico Freni emerges as a potential successor, despite opposition due to past political ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:17 IST
Calls for Independence: Italy's Market Watchdog Future in Question

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has voiced his opinion that the next chief of Italy's market watchdog should operate without government ties to ensure business affairs remain free from political interference.

Tensions arise as Paolo Savona prepares to conclude his term as Consob President in March. Treasury Junior Minister Federico Freni, aligned with the League party, is the favored candidate to succeed Savona. However, Tajani has delayed the appointment, citing concerns over the political nature of Freni's background.

As Milan prosecutors investigate Monte dei Paschi di Siena's acquisition of Mediobanca, potential conflicts arise concerning its executives and investors. Meanwhile, the Italian government faces criticism for legislative moves that could favor major shareholders over minority investors.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

 Global
2
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

 Poland
3
Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

 India
4
South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026