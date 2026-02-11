Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes 'Farewell Budget' of Yogi Adityanath Government

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav labeled the FY 2026-27 Uttar Pradesh Budget as a 'farewell budget' for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government. He criticized the BJP for its alleged inability to effectively use the Rs 9 lakh crore budget, noting that key sectors such as agriculture and health saw significant underutilization.

Yadav pointed out discrepancies in the government's economic projections, questioning the actual investment achievements versus claims. He also raised doubts about the state's ability to meet its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy, citing low per capita income and failed employment growth as cautionary indicators of governance shortcomings.

Highlighting rural distress, Yadav took aim at sugarcane pricing and investment in MSMEs. Additionally, he criticized delays in metro projects and questioned the sincerity of the government's populist schemes, asserting that these factors reveal the state's allegedly misleading governance strategy.

