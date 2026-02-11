OBC Caste Certificate Controversy: Backlash for Samajwadi Party MLA

Samajwadi Party's Bilari MLA, Mohammad Faheem Irfan, has hit a stumbling block with the cancellation of his OBC caste certificate by a verification committee in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The committee, headed by District Magistrate Anuj Singh, determined that Irfan's declaration of belonging to the Jhoja caste could not be substantiated. Despite Irfan obtaining an OBC certificate on this basis, the panel cited a 1997-98 National Commission for Backward Classes ruling distinguishing Jhoja and Turk communities, further complicating the matter.

As the fallout extends to Irfan's relatives, including his uncle and daughters, the possibility of appealing the decision looms. This controversy traces back to a complaint filed in 2024 by Vishwas Yadav, who challenged Irfan's caste status following a lost election, culminating in this ongoing political dispute.

