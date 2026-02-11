Akhilesh Yadav's Scathing Critique of CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Qayamat' Remark
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial use of the Urdu word 'Qayamat' concerning the Babri Masjid. Yadav questioned Adityanath's stance on Urdu and challenged the CM's claims of leadership, alleging selective action and quoting past statements.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's contentious 'Qayamat' remark about the Babri Masjid. Yadav called out Adityanath's use of the Urdu language, questioning why a chief minister who opposes Urdu would employ it for political statements.
Addressing the media shortly after the state budget presentation, Yadav scrutinized Adityanath's claim of having presented the budget ten times as CM, probing whether Adityanath truly embodies the attributes of a 'yogi.'
Criticizing past remarks, Yadav accused Adityanath of inconsistency and selective governance, highlighting discrepancies in his rhetoric and actions against crime, and ending the press conference with a poignant song reference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
