Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Devastating School Shooting Shocks Canada

A tragic school shooting in British Columbia, Canada, left the nation in shock as eight individuals lost their lives at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Two more were found dead at a nearby residence, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to those affected, emphasizing India's solidarity with the Canadian people in this somber moment. 'Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,' Modi stated in a social media post.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed that over 25 individuals sustained injuries, with two victims in critical condition being airlifted to a hospital. The town of Tumbler Ridge, located in the Canadian Rockies near the Alberta border, now grapples with the aftermath of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)