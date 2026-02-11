Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Devastating School Shooting Shocks Canada

A tragic school shooting in British Columbia, Canada, left ten people dead and over 25 injured, prompting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences and express solidarity with the victims' families. The incident in Tumbler Ridge has shocked communities across both Canada and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic school shooting in British Columbia, Canada, left the nation in shock as eight individuals lost their lives at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Two more were found dead at a nearby residence, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to those affected, emphasizing India's solidarity with the Canadian people in this somber moment. 'Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,' Modi stated in a social media post.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police revealed that over 25 individuals sustained injuries, with two victims in critical condition being airlifted to a hospital. The town of Tumbler Ridge, located in the Canadian Rockies near the Alberta border, now grapples with the aftermath of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

