Left Menu

Kerala's Political Breakthrough: BJP Councillors' Historic Visit to New Delhi

115 newly elected Kerala councillors visit New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlight the BJP's development agenda. Their visit marks a significant political shift, underscoring Kerala's transformation and its implications for future elections as the BJP seeks to expand its influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:19 IST
Kerala's Political Breakthrough: BJP Councillors' Historic Visit to New Delhi
Newly elected councillors from Kerala arrives in Delhi; (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a historic visit to New Delhi, 115 newly elected councillors from Kerala arrived at the capital's railway station, intending to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. Welcoming them were Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh.

The councillors, who are on a three-day mission, aim to emphasize Kerala's development and convey a message of the state's changing political landscape. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh attributed their victory to decades of resilience against communism, believing the triumph will influence upcoming assembly elections.

Amid significant political expansion, the BJP-led NDA secured 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Plans for the councillors include visiting the war memorial, participating in urban development discussions, and meeting top leaders, including the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi, during their stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

 India
2
Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

Stellantis Issues Urgent Warning on Defective Takata Airbags

 Global
3
Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

Empowering Voters with the 'Right to Recall': A Double-Edged Sword?

 India
4
High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026