Kerala's Political Breakthrough: BJP Councillors' Historic Visit to New Delhi

On a historic visit to New Delhi, 115 newly elected councillors from Kerala arrived at the capital's railway station, intending to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders. Welcoming them were Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh.
The councillors, who are on a three-day mission, aim to emphasize Kerala's development and convey a message of the state's changing political landscape. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh attributed their victory to decades of resilience against communism, believing the triumph will influence upcoming assembly elections.
Amid significant political expansion, the BJP-led NDA secured 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Plans for the councillors include visiting the war memorial, participating in urban development discussions, and meeting top leaders, including the Union Health Minister and the Chief Minister of Delhi, during their stay.
