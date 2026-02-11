Opposition Outcry: Accusations of ‘Selling Out’ Country Ignite Parliament
Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, opposition MPs protested in Parliament, accusing the government of 'selling out' the nation. Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined in, voicing concerns over neglecting regional demands and adversely affecting farmers.
11-02-2026
India
Amid heightened political tensions, opposition MPs staged protests in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, accusing the Indian government of 'selling out the country' following the finance minister's Budget response.
With Parliament adjourned until Thursday, Congress MPs, alongside other opposition parties, gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament, chanting slogans decrying alleged governmental oversights.
Prominent figures, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voiced concerns, highlighting complaints about the farmers' plight and unmet regional demands, such as the need for an AIIMS in Kerala.
