Opposition Outcry: Accusations of ‘Selling Out’ Country Ignite Parliament

Amid heightened political tensions, opposition MPs staged protests in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, accusing the Indian government of 'selling out the country' following the finance minister's Budget response.

With Parliament adjourned until Thursday, Congress MPs, alongside other opposition parties, gathered near the Makar Dwar of Parliament, chanting slogans decrying alleged governmental oversights.

Prominent figures, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voiced concerns, highlighting complaints about the farmers' plight and unmet regional demands, such as the need for an AIIMS in Kerala.