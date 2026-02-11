RAI Journalists Strike Amid Olympics Commentary Controversy
Journalists at Italy's RAI have initiated a one-day byline strike following a series of on-air blunders during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony. The incident involving sports head Paolo Petrecca has generated significant backlash and led to a broader cultural dispute within the public broadcaster.
Journalists at Italy's state broadcaster, RAI, escalated tensions with management by launching a one-day byline strike on Friday. This action responds to numerous on-air mistakes during the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony by RAI's sports division head, Paolo Petrecca.
Petrecca, linked to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, inaccurately referred to San Siro stadium as the 'Olympic Stadium' and misidentified figures such as Matilda De Angelis and Kirsty Coventry. His remarks on athletes were also criticized.
In a severe blow to RAI's reputation, the journalists' union Usigrai is urging management accountability. RAI has decided Petrecca won't commentate the closing ceremony amid wider cultural conflicts associated with Meloni's government influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
