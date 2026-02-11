Trump's Trade Pact Exit Speculation Raises NAFTA Uncertainty

Amidst ongoing NAFTA renegotiations, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an exit strategy from the North American trade pact. Such contemplation adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A report by Bloomberg News detailed Trump's private musings, citing insiders familiar with the issue, thus fuelling speculations regarding his intentions.

However, a White House official has refuted these claims, asserting that any formal announcement about the trade pact's status will come directly from President Trump, labeling all other discussions as mere conjecture.

