Trump's Trade Pact Exit Speculation Raises NAFTA Uncertainty
President Donald Trump's reported contemplation of withdrawing from the North American trade agreement stirs further uncertainty during critical renegotiations among the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Despite rumors, a White House official emphasized that any official decision would be announced solely by President Trump himself, dismissing other speculations.
Amidst ongoing NAFTA renegotiations, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an exit strategy from the North American trade pact. Such contemplation adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the agreement between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
A report by Bloomberg News detailed Trump's private musings, citing insiders familiar with the issue, thus fuelling speculations regarding his intentions.
However, a White House official has refuted these claims, asserting that any formal announcement about the trade pact's status will come directly from President Trump, labeling all other discussions as mere conjecture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: One of Canada's Deadliest School Shootings
Mexico Battles Deadly Measles Outbreak
Measles Outbreak Claims Lives in Mexico Amid World Cup Preparations
Mexico's Continued Humanitarian Efforts to Cuba Amid Political Tensions
Canada Mourns: A Nation Unites After Tragic School Shooting