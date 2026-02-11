Palaniswami Challenges Tamil Nadu Growth Claims

In a bold move, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has contested the Tamil Nadu government's portrayal of economic progress under the ruling DMK. Offering a public debate, he critiqued Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership, crediting recent state investments to AIADMK's earlier groundwork.

Palaniswami highlighted that during the AIADMK tenure, challenges such as cyclones, droughts, and the pandemic were deftly managed. Contrarily, he alleged Stalin's strategy relies heavily on substantial state borrowing. Speaking at an India Today Roundtable, he emphasized his call for a debate remains unanswered by Stalin.

The AIADMK leader reaffirmed his position as NDA's chief ministerial candidate for Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections, expressing confidence in securing a majority. Addressing intra-party dynamics, he dismissed potential competitors like actor-politician Vijay, noting his lack of electoral experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)