Left Menu

Rajasthan Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Unmet Expectations

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized the state's new budget as disappointing, sparking concerns over public-interest announcements. Gehlot and others pointed to unmentioned projects and unmet promises, while the Deputy CM outlined initiatives under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme and future educational programs, aiming to benefit youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:18 IST
Rajasthan Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Unmet Expectations
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the latest state budget, calling it disappointing and raising concerns over the lack of public-interest announcements. Gehlot expressed his views on X, stating that the budget, presented by the BJP government, failed to address key societal needs, leaving many disheartened.

Gehlot and others pointed out that despite discussions on infrastructure, vital projects like the refinery and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project were omitted. They also highlighted broken promises from the previous budget, noting the delay in the refinery's inauguration and the absence of a bump in social security pensions, affecting over 9 million beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Divya Kumari, unveiled plans for the financial year 2026-27. Under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh will be offered to benefit 30,000 youth. Other initiatives include the creation of a Rajasthan Testing Agency and a Dream Program for thousands of college students, aiming to propel education and job opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate

Tensions Rise as Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate

 Yemen
2
Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

 India
3
Union Minister Puri Refutes Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations

Union Minister Puri Refutes Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations

 India
4
Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

Madagascar Ravaged by Cyclone Gezani: A Fierce Battle with Nature

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026