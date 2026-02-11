Rajasthan Budget Sparks Controversy Amid Unmet Expectations

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the latest state budget, calling it disappointing and raising concerns over the lack of public-interest announcements. Gehlot expressed his views on X, stating that the budget, presented by the BJP government, failed to address key societal needs, leaving many disheartened.

Gehlot and others pointed out that despite discussions on infrastructure, vital projects like the refinery and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project were omitted. They also highlighted broken promises from the previous budget, noting the delay in the refinery's inauguration and the absence of a bump in social security pensions, affecting over 9 million beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Divya Kumari, unveiled plans for the financial year 2026-27. Under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh will be offered to benefit 30,000 youth. Other initiatives include the creation of a Rajasthan Testing Agency and a Dream Program for thousands of college students, aiming to propel education and job opportunities.