Pam Bondi Faces Democratic Fire Over Epstein Case Handling

In a charged session before a House panel, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi came under intense scrutiny over the Justice Department's management of files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Democrats expressed their discontent with the extensive redactions and the withholding of certain documents.

During the hearing, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal demanded Bondi apologize to the victims seated in the gallery, accusing the department of mishandling the rollout of files. Bondi, however, deflected blame onto her predecessor and emphasized her commitment to victims' rights while also defending her alignment with President Trump's policies.

The department has justified its redactions and withholding of materials by citing legal constraints, despite accusations from lawmakers of protecting Epstein's associates. Meanwhile, Bondi's tenure continues to be challenged by her association with Trump, and questions linger on various ongoing investigations led by the Justice Department.