High Stakes in Telangana: Municipal Elections Test Political Fortunes

Over 73 percent of voters exercised their franchise during Wednesday's municipal elections in Telangana, marking a significant turnout. The process was largely peaceful despite minor skirmishes in a few locations, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Security arrangements were robust, with isolated incidents reported. In Karimnagar, police dispersed BJP workers with a mild lathi charge after they attempted to block a road, protesting alleged impersonation at a polling station. Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, clashed with police in Sangareddy over alleged bogus voting activities.

The elections, held across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, serve as a crucial indicator of political standing for the ruling Congress, opposition BJP, and BRS. With counting set for February 13, the results could significantly influence the political landscape. Both Congress and BJP leaders expressed confidence in their respective victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)