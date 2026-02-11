India-US Trade Deal Sparks Heated Budget Debate

In a heated debate over the Union Budget 2026-27, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticized the India-US interim trade agreement, claiming it would adversely affect farmers and small industrialists. Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Yadav accused her of targeting Bengal selectively while ignoring similar issues in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Odisha.

Yadav expressed concern over the political focus of the Finance Minister's speech, stating, 'The Union Finance Minister was talking about Bengal elections, highlighting crimes there, yet omitted same issues in other states.' She warned the deal with America could harm domestic sectors, with Anand Bhadauriya of SP labeling the budget 'hollow' and lacking substantive response from Sitharaman.

The opposition, including Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, alleged the budget sidelined farmer welfare, failing to address demands like MSP. Tariq Anwar added the deal appeared to favor American farmers, posing a threat to the Indian economy. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations, emphasizing provisions to handle geopolitical uncertainties.

