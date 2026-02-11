Union Minister Puri Refutes Gandhi's 'Epstein Files' Allegations
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 'Epstein Files.' Puri labeled the accusations as baseless, emphasizing there is no evidence of Modi's involvement. Puri criticized Gandhi’s behavior and defended Modi’s dedication to his role as Prime Minister.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has firmly rejected allegations made by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the 'Epstein Files,' asserting that there is no connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the controversial documents. Puri termed the claims as unfounded and accused the Congress party of spreading misinformation.
In an interview with ANI, Puri criticized Gandhi for making serious but baseless charges against the Prime Minister, stating that Modi has never met or interacted with Jeffrey Epstein. Puri further dismissed any relation between the allegations and ongoing investigations involving certain industrialists in India.
Clarifying his own interactions with Epstein, Puri revealed he met the disgraced financier four times over nine years as part of his official duties. He denied any involvement in Epstein's alleged wrongdoing. Puri also defended Modi's work ethic, highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to his role and critiquing Gandhi's approach in Parliament.
