Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hinge on Appeal Outcome

Marine Le Pen's lawyers defended her in Paris court against an embezzlement conviction appeal that could impact her 2027 presidential run. Convicted for misusing EU funds, Le Pen faced a five-year ban from office but hoped for a reduced sentence. The court's decision is set for July 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:27 IST
Marine Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hinge on Appeal Outcome
Marine Le Pen

In Paris, Marine Le Pen's legal team argued before a court on Wednesday, denying any criminal intent by the far-right leader as she appeals her embezzlement conviction. The court is set to deliver its ruling on July 7, which could determine Le Pen's ability to run in the 2027 presidential race.

Le Pen, who led the far-right National Rally (RN) for many years, was given a five-year prohibition from seeking public office in March following her conviction for the misuse of EU funds. She had been a strong candidate for the 2027 election until the conviction for misappropriating over 4 million euros in EU funds between 2004 and 2016.

Le Pen, denying all charges, seeks a reduced or nullified ban on appeal, potentially allowing her 2027 candidacy. Her attorneys contended that EU Parliament rules lacked clarity and claimed no misconduct on Le Pen's part. The appeals court's outcome will significantly impact RN's 2027 electoral strategy, with alternate plans involving RN president Jordan Bardella.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global
2
US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spending growth

US January budget deficit falls to $95 billion as revenue gains outpace spen...

 United States
3
Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and crushes houses

Death toll rises to 31 after Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and cru...

 Madagascar
4
UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammadi

UPDATE 1-Nobel committee calls on Iran to free Peace Prize laureate Mohammad...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026