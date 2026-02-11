Marine Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hinge on Appeal Outcome
Marine Le Pen's lawyers defended her in Paris court against an embezzlement conviction appeal that could impact her 2027 presidential run. Convicted for misusing EU funds, Le Pen faced a five-year ban from office but hoped for a reduced sentence. The court's decision is set for July 7.
In Paris, Marine Le Pen's legal team argued before a court on Wednesday, denying any criminal intent by the far-right leader as she appeals her embezzlement conviction. The court is set to deliver its ruling on July 7, which could determine Le Pen's ability to run in the 2027 presidential race.
Le Pen, who led the far-right National Rally (RN) for many years, was given a five-year prohibition from seeking public office in March following her conviction for the misuse of EU funds. She had been a strong candidate for the 2027 election until the conviction for misappropriating over 4 million euros in EU funds between 2004 and 2016.
Le Pen, denying all charges, seeks a reduced or nullified ban on appeal, potentially allowing her 2027 candidacy. Her attorneys contended that EU Parliament rules lacked clarity and claimed no misconduct on Le Pen's part. The appeals court's outcome will significantly impact RN's 2027 electoral strategy, with alternate plans involving RN president Jordan Bardella.
(With inputs from agencies.)
