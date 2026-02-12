Left Menu

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that US negotiations with Iran continue

President Donald Trump said he insisted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their White House meeting Wednesday that negotiations with Iran continue as the United States pushes for a nuclear deal with Tehran. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated.

President Donald Trump said he insisted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their White House meeting Wednesday that negotiations with Iran continue as the United States pushes for a nuclear deal with Tehran. ''It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues.'' Trump said in a social media post. ''There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated.''

