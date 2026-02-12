Punjab: AAP extends support to Feb 12 nationwide strike call

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-02-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 08:41 IST
Punjab's ruling party AAP has extended support to the nationwide strike called on February 12 by the central trade unions and farmer bodies. In a statement here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday condemned the BJP-led Union government's ''anti-worker labour policies and anti-farmer economic decisions.'' The party announced that its cadre across Punjab and the rest of the country would join the shutdown shoulder-to-shoulder with workers and farmers. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a nationwide strike call on Thursday to protest against the ''anti-worker'' policies of the government. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to farmers to join trade union workers' strike. AAP, while extending support to the nationwide strike, stated that the protest represents a larger struggle for justice, dignity and rights of millions of working people across the country. The party said the BJP-led Union government launched a direct attack on workers' rights by implementing the new labour codes. The AAP alleged that the new codes have reduced job security, weakened legal protection provisions and granted unchecked freedom to employers in matters of hiring and retrenchment, thereby putting the rights and interests of crores of people at risk. It said the support extended to the 'bandh' by farmer organisations proves that the BJP's economic policies have not only harmed workers but have also severely affected farmers.

