Modi congratulates BNP's Tarique Rahman on 'decisive victory' in Bangladesh polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 09:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warmly greeted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his ''decisive victory'' in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections and said he looked forward to working with him to advance common development goals. ''I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh,'' Modi said in a post on X. Modi said Rahman's victory showed the trust of the people of Bangladesh in his leadership. ''India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,'' Modi said. The BNP on Friday claimed victory in the general elections in Bangladesh to replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

