Rising Force: TVK's Meteoric Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics

Television star turned politician, Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), declared on Friday that his party has emerged as a significant political force in Tamil Nadu in just two years. He announced that the support for TVK now exceeds 30% and promised to exhibit a governance style rooted in love for the populace.

Vijay criticized rival political parties, challenging them to establish new parties and secure even a 1% vote share. Addressing detractors who label TVK a 'B-Team', he emphasized that his party was founded not from spite or hostility, but from gratitude toward the people, rejecting politics based on animosity.

Attacking the existing government's record, Vijay accused the ruling DMK of failing to address civic issues and providing empty promises. He argued that under TVK, all citizens' dreams would be realized, promising a government that prioritizes the people's interests and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)