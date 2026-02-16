Diplomatic Push for Fishermen's Release: A Race Against Time

The Lt Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, has made a formal appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention to free 25 fishermen from Karaikal. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy last week for allegedly violating international maritime boundaries.

According to a release issued on Monday, a group of Karaikal fishermen met the Lt Governor, submitting a memorandum that demanded action for the release of the detained fishermen. Additionally, they called for the retrieval of two mechanized boats impounded by Lankan authorities.

To facilitate this initiative, Puducherry BJP President V P Ramalingam organized the meeting between the Karaikal fishers and the Lt Governor. In parallel, Kailashnathan has also sent a request to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, advocating for the release of the fishermen and their boats.

