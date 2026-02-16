Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Fishermen's Release: A Race Against Time

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has approached external authorities to secure the release of 25 fishermen from Karaikal detained by the Sri Lankan navy. The fishermen, accused of crossing the International Maritime Border, seek timely diplomatic intervention for their release alongside their seized boats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:58 IST
Diplomatic Push for Fishermen's Release: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lt Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, has made a formal appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking urgent intervention to free 25 fishermen from Karaikal. They were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy last week for allegedly violating international maritime boundaries.

According to a release issued on Monday, a group of Karaikal fishermen met the Lt Governor, submitting a memorandum that demanded action for the release of the detained fishermen. Additionally, they called for the retrieval of two mechanized boats impounded by Lankan authorities.

To facilitate this initiative, Puducherry BJP President V P Ramalingam organized the meeting between the Karaikal fishers and the Lt Governor. In parallel, Kailashnathan has also sent a request to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, advocating for the release of the fishermen and their boats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026