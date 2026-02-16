Chief Minister's Health: Re-Admission Amid Anti-Drug Rally

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion on Monday. This occurred just hours after his initial discharge from the facility.

Mann was initially hospitalized for a check-up due to exhaustion, but chose to attend a significant anti-drug rally in Moga, where he was joined by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The event was part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign.

Despite his recent health concerns, Mann made the rally a priority. The hospital has confirmed his condition remains stable. Earlier, Mann and Kejriwal visited a temple in Sangrur before the rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)