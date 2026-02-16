Argentina's CGT Union Stages Nationwide Strike Over Labor Reforms
Argentina's largest union, CGT, will initiate a 24-hour nationwide strike against President Javier Milei's proposed labor reforms. The strike coincides with the lower house's discussion of the bill aimed at investment and employment. The reforms face opposition over perceived violations of workers' rights.
In a bold move against proposed labor reforms, Argentina's largest union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), announced plans for a nationwide 24-hour strike. The action will commence as the lower house debates President Javier Milei's labor reform bill, anticipated before the end of February.
This significant labor unrest highlights deep divisions over the bill, which received preliminary approval in the upper house after modifications. The ruling party seeks to boost investment and formal employment, yet the reforms face staunch opposition for limiting workers' rights.
Opponents argue the reforms, including restricted strike rights and capped severance pay, infringe on worker protections. They cite concerns over job layoffs and declining purchasing power amidst Milei's harsh austerity measures aimed at tackling soaring inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
