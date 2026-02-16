Left Menu

Argentina's CGT Union Stages Nationwide Strike Over Labor Reforms

Argentina's largest union, CGT, will initiate a 24-hour nationwide strike against President Javier Milei's proposed labor reforms. The strike coincides with the lower house's discussion of the bill aimed at investment and employment. The reforms face opposition over perceived violations of workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 23:15 IST
Argentina's CGT Union Stages Nationwide Strike Over Labor Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move against proposed labor reforms, Argentina's largest union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), announced plans for a nationwide 24-hour strike. The action will commence as the lower house debates President Javier Milei's labor reform bill, anticipated before the end of February.

This significant labor unrest highlights deep divisions over the bill, which received preliminary approval in the upper house after modifications. The ruling party seeks to boost investment and formal employment, yet the reforms face staunch opposition for limiting workers' rights.

Opponents argue the reforms, including restricted strike rights and capped severance pay, infringe on worker protections. They cite concerns over job layoffs and declining purchasing power amidst Milei's harsh austerity measures aimed at tackling soaring inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026