Left Menu

Historic Swearing-in: Tarique Rahman Takes the Helm as Bangladesh's New Prime Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He conveyed India's support for Bangladesh's democratic progress and extended an invitation from PM Modi. The BNP won a significant election victory, indicating a new political chapter for Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:23 IST
Historic Swearing-in: Tarique Rahman Takes the Helm as Bangladesh's New Prime Minister
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka. During the event, Birla underscored India's readiness to support Bangladesh's efforts toward a democratic and inclusive future, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

In a separate meeting, Om Birla conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman and handed over a formal invitation for Rahman to visit India. Birla expressed optimism about the two nations strengthening ties through a shared commitment to democratic values and cooperation.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Rahman, achieved a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority in the recent election, highlighting a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. Speaker Birla's visit also included meetings with several regional leaders, further solidifying diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
2
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
3
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026