Historic Swearing-in: Tarique Rahman Takes the Helm as Bangladesh's New Prime Minister
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He conveyed India's support for Bangladesh's democratic progress and extended an invitation from PM Modi. The BNP won a significant election victory, indicating a new political chapter for Bangladesh.
On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, in Dhaka. During the event, Birla underscored India's readiness to support Bangladesh's efforts toward a democratic and inclusive future, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.
In a separate meeting, Om Birla conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman and handed over a formal invitation for Rahman to visit India. Birla expressed optimism about the two nations strengthening ties through a shared commitment to democratic values and cooperation.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Rahman, achieved a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority in the recent election, highlighting a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. Speaker Birla's visit also included meetings with several regional leaders, further solidifying diplomatic relations.
