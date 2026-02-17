Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: India-Russia Meeting Amidst US Oil Controversy

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko to discuss bilateral and international issues amidst allegations from Washington that New Delhi agreed to halt Russian oil imports. This meeting follows recent US tariff reductions on Indian goods, raising geopolitical stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent high-level diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko to address pressing bilateral and international concerns, particularly focusing on the Asia-Pacific region.

The encounter coincided with a significant claim from Washington that India has pledged to discontinue its imports of Russian crude oil. Meanwhile, a positive development emerged in Indo-US trade relations with the announcement of lowered US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 to 18 percent, following dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted ongoing political engagements and criticized US attempts to restrict India and other nations from purchasing Russian oil, citing coercive tactics such as tariffs and sanctions.

Latest News

