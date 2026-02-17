Left Menu

Deadly Strikes: US Military Campaigns Intensify in Latin American Waters

The US military reported executing strikes on vessels in Latin American waters, killing 11 people. This has escalated the death toll to 145 since the anti-narcoterrorist operations began in September. The campaign targets alleged drug traffickers, but the Trump administration has offered scant evidence to support these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:01 IST
Deadly Strikes: US Military Campaigns Intensify in Latin American Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US military reported on Tuesday that it conducted airstrikes on three vessels accused of drug smuggling in Latin American waters. The strikes resulted in the deaths of 11 people, marking one of the deadliest incidents during President Donald Trump's law enforcement campaign.

Monday's operations increased the death toll to 145 since the Trump administration began targeting individuals labeled as 'narcoterrorists' using small boats in early September. The US Southern Command indicated that two vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean with four people each were targeted. Additionally, a third boat carrying three people was struck in the Caribbean Sea.

Although the military provided no direct evidence that the attacked vessels were involved in drug trafficking, it released videos showing the destruction of the boats. President Trump has declared an 'armed conflict' with Latin American cartels, citing the need to curb drug flow as the rationale for these aggressive measures, yet the administration has supplied limited evidence to substantiate its claims of neutralizing 'narcoterrorists.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026