Left Menu

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited Washington to attend the inaugural meeting of the 'Peace Council,' established by U.S. President Donald Trump. Madbouly is representing President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, accompanied by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as disclosed by the Egyptian cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:42 IST
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly embarked on a significant trip to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to attend the inaugural session of the newly formed 'Peace Council.' This council has been set up by U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to foster international collaboration on peace initiatives.

The visit marks a momentous occasion as Madbouly represents President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the high-profile meeting. This participation underscores Egypt's commitment to engaging in global peace efforts and forming strategic alliances.

Prime Minister Madbouly is joined by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. According to the Egyptian cabinet, their presence is intended to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore collaborative opportunities with the United States and other key stakeholders in the peace process.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
2
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
3
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
4
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026