Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly embarked on a significant trip to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to attend the inaugural session of the newly formed 'Peace Council.' This council has been set up by U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to foster international collaboration on peace initiatives.

The visit marks a momentous occasion as Madbouly represents President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the high-profile meeting. This participation underscores Egypt's commitment to engaging in global peace efforts and forming strategic alliances.

Prime Minister Madbouly is joined by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. According to the Egyptian cabinet, their presence is intended to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore collaborative opportunities with the United States and other key stakeholders in the peace process.