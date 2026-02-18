Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Faces Scrutiny Over MLA Funds Deployment

The Himachal Pradesh government will release remaining MLA Area Development Funds before March 31 as announced by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the Assembly. A debate ensued on fund allocation, emphasizing the need to prioritize capital works and bolster the state's economic development.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:48 IST
  • India

In a recent assembly session, the Himachal Pradesh government revealed plans to release the remaining two instalments of the MLA Area Development Fund, totaling Rs 1.10 crore, by March 31. This announcement by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sparked heated discussions.

The allocation of these funds, especially towards 543 Mahila Mandals, came under scrutiny due to restrictions requiring no more than 10 per cent allocation to such groups. Chief Minister Sukhu advised prioritizing capital projects to stimulate the state's Gross State Domestic Product.

Discontent remains among some MLAs, who claim that delays are impacting their effectiveness in public works. Opposition figures questioned fund distribution and urged immediate action, while concerns about transparent use and achievement of tangible results were raised.

