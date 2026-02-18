Himachal Pradesh Government Faces Scrutiny Over MLA Funds Deployment

In a recent assembly session, the Himachal Pradesh government revealed plans to release the remaining two instalments of the MLA Area Development Fund, totaling Rs 1.10 crore, by March 31. This announcement by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sparked heated discussions.

The allocation of these funds, especially towards 543 Mahila Mandals, came under scrutiny due to restrictions requiring no more than 10 per cent allocation to such groups. Chief Minister Sukhu advised prioritizing capital projects to stimulate the state's Gross State Domestic Product.

Discontent remains among some MLAs, who claim that delays are impacting their effectiveness in public works. Opposition figures questioned fund distribution and urged immediate action, while concerns about transparent use and achievement of tangible results were raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)