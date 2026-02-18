Valerii Zaluzhnyi, once Ukraine's top general and now ambassador to Britain, serves as a substantial political rival to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Though tight-lipped about potential candidacy during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Zaluzhnyi recently alluded to simmering tensions with Zelenskyy, exposing a potential rift that dates back to early 2022.

Incidents, such as a controversial raid by agents from Ukraine's security service on Zaluzhnyi's office, underscore the strained relationship. With national unity on the line amidst Russia's advancing forces, the former general maintains his critiques of Ukraine's military strategies. Despite Zelenskyy's efforts to mitigate Zaluzhnyi's influence by relocating him to London, the latter's hypothetical political future continues to draw public interest.

Support for Zaluzhnyi outpaces Zelenskyy according to current polls, hinting at a public yearning for change. As the US nudges Ukraine towards a peace deal, both interior scandals and military disagreements complicate Zelenskyy's leadership. While Zaluzhnyi holds back on political commentary, speculation around his involvement in future elections remains rife.

(With inputs from agencies.)