New Probe Reopens Epstein Case in New Mexico Following DOJ Revelations

New Mexico's attorney general has mandated a renewed investigation into alleged criminal activities at Jeffrey Epstein's ranch, triggered by recent revelations from the U.S. Justice Department. This comes after the previous probe, discontinued in 2019, was not revived until new Justice Department disclosures shed light on Epstein's dealings in New Mexico over three decades.

Attorney General Raul Torrez has instructed the reopening of the state-led investigation, a tactical move to complement federal efforts without overlap. State lawmakers have also initiated a comprehensive inquiry into Epstein's Zorro Ranch operations, backed by newly accessible files that demand exhaustive review, according to a Department of Justice statement.

The revived investigation will pursue all relevant evidence, coordinating with legislative initiatives to issue subpoenas and gather testimony. Despite Epstein's 2019 death under charges of federal sex trafficking, the case continues to stir political and social ripples. The ranch's current owner, Don Huffines, has pledged full cooperation with the investigation, underscoring the ongoing quest for clarity and justice.

