Left Menu

Nepal poll results to be out within 24 hours of ballot collection: Acting CEC

Nepals Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Monday said the results of the general elections scheduled for March 5 will be published within 24 hours of collecting the ballot boxes. The proportional representation PR system is used to elect 110 of the 275 members of the HoR based on the total votes received by political parties nationwide.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:41 IST
Nepal poll results to be out within 24 hours of ballot collection: Acting CEC
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Monday said the results of the general elections scheduled for March 5 will be published within 24 hours of collecting the ballot boxes. A total of 18.9 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives (HoR). While 165 lawmakers will be elected through direct voting, 110 will be elected under the proportional voting system that allows for the representation of minorities and smaller parties in the parliament. The Election Commission plans to begin vote counting immediately after the ballot boxes are collected, Bhandari told a private news agency. He said while it may take one or two days to declare the results under the proportional representation system, the outcomes of the direct voting or first-past-the-post (FPTP) system will be announced within 24 hours of ballot collection. The proportional representation (PR) system is used to elect 110 of the 275 members of the HoR based on the total votes received by political parties nationwide. Voters cast a separate ballot for a party, and seats are allocated in proportion to each party's share of votes. Parties must ensure inclusion of women and marginalised groups such as dalits, janajatis, madhesis and minorities in their PR candidate lists. This system aims to make parliament more representative of Nepal's social and ethnic diversity. Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said the dispatch of ballot papers to areas outside the Kathmandu Valley has already been completed. He said the distribution of ballot papers to some constituencies in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts will be completed by Tuesday night. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5. The Commission has allowed political parties and candidates to campaign from February 16 to March 2. The silence period, during which no campaign activities will be permitted, will begin at midnight on March 2. The Nepal-India border will be sealed 72 hours before voting starts, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics sta...

 India
2
UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will fa...

 Global
3
Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' jibe

Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets'...

 India
4
CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow

CM Yogi invites Singapore's Global Indian Schools to Lucknow

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026