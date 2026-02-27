Uddhav Thackeray Takes a Stand on Excise Case Ruling

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for the incarceration of officials involved in the arrest of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. This demand comes after Kejriwal and his ministers were acquitted by a Delhi court in the excise policy case.

Thackeray congratulated both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on their discharge, stating, "You (BJP) incarcerate an elected CM and ministers, and they are then cleared by the court. Now, it's time for those officers who executed the arrests to face jail time."

Aaditya Thackeray, also of Shiv Sena (UBT), remarked that the court's decision showcases the BJP's misuse of national institutions for political vendettas, highlighting how such actions tarnish India's political image worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)