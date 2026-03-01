U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate: Forceful Threats Exchanged

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, promising a retaliatory force 'never seen before' if the Middle Eastern nation strikes back in response to American military actions.

The tension heightened following a statement from Iran, indicating plans to retaliate more forcefully than ever before. Trump's statement came via his platform of choice, Truth Social.

The President's message was clear: if Iran proceeds with its threats, the U.S. response will be extraordinary. This exchange marks a significant escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions.

