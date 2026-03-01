Left Menu

Kerala CM Slams US 'Hooliganism' and Imperialism Against Iran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the US of 'imperialist aggression' against Iran, calling their actions 'hooliganism' that undermines national sovereignty. He also criticized Israel as a 'rogue nation'. He urged global protest against this behavior and sought help for Indians in conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:52 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong criticism against the United States, labeling its actions towards Iran as ''hooliganism'' and accusing it of engaging in ''imperialist aggression'' that threatens national sovereignty. Speaking on Sunday, Vijayan highlighted what he believes to be unwarranted US interference in Iran's affairs.

Vijayan also directed criticism at Israel, describing it as a ''rogue nation'' and denouncing both countries for their apparent alliance in imperialist pursuits. He argued that these actions constitute significant interference in the internal matters of sovereign nations and demanded international protest against such conduct.

In his address, Vijayan questioned the rationale behind the US's aggressive stance towards Iran, citing the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and his family by the US as an example of American overreach. He also mentioned writing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging protective measures for Indians in the Middle East amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

