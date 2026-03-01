Kerala CM Slams US 'Hooliganism' and Imperialism Against Iran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong criticism against the United States, labeling its actions towards Iran as ''hooliganism'' and accusing it of engaging in ''imperialist aggression'' that threatens national sovereignty. Speaking on Sunday, Vijayan highlighted what he believes to be unwarranted US interference in Iran's affairs.

Vijayan also directed criticism at Israel, describing it as a ''rogue nation'' and denouncing both countries for their apparent alliance in imperialist pursuits. He argued that these actions constitute significant interference in the internal matters of sovereign nations and demanded international protest against such conduct.

In his address, Vijayan questioned the rationale behind the US's aggressive stance towards Iran, citing the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader and his family by the US as an example of American overreach. He also mentioned writing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging protective measures for Indians in the Middle East amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

