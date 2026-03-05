Unprecedented Maritime Conflict Escalates Tensions in Indian Ocean

A US submarine's sinking of an Iranian warship close to Sri Lanka's coast has intensified the crisis between the United States and Iran, drawing significant regional and international attention. The event follows the Iranian ship's participation in the Indian-hosted MILAN naval exercise.

The Congress party has criticized the Indian government's lack of response, with General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressing alarm over what he calls an unparalleled show of timidity and fearfulness by the Modi administration. He referenced the Modi government's silence on recent targeted assassinations in Iran as part of this pattern.

The incident poses substantial consequences for India, a nation striving to maintain regional maritime security. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the action marks the first torpedo attack on a warship since WWII, exacerbating geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean region.